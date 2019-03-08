Up to 30-hours of battery life highlights the OontZ Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $26

- Mar. 8th 2019 7:03 am ET

From $26
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Cambridge Soundworks via Amazon offers the OontZ Angle 3 Plus Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $25.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for $35 with today’s deal being $1 less than our previous mention. This model sports 30-hours worth of battery life, so you can enjoy your tunes all day whether at home or on-the-go. You’ll also get a water-resistant design, making it perfect for days at the beach or by the pool. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 5,300 Amazon reviewers. Check out more Bluetooth speaker deals in today’s Gold Box.

As far as Bluetooth speakers go, today’s deal is really a nice price overall in comparison to the rest of the market. For more Bluetooth speakers, be sure to hit up our daily Smartphone Accessories roundup.

OontZ Angle 3 Plus Bluetooth Speaker features:

  • Crystal Clear Distortion-Free Sound
  • Exceptionally Loud Volume
  • Rain Proof – Splash Proof – Shower Proof
  • Ultra-Portable, Ultra-Lightweight
  • Stylish Design plays horizontally and stands to play vertically
  • Hands Free Personal Speaker Phone
  • Connects quickly over Bluetooth to your iPhone, Smartphone, and Tablet
