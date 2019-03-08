These Core Power Protein Shakes are coffee-flavored and caffeinated: $9.50 for 12 (Reg. $30+)

- Mar. 8th 2019 2:20 pm ET

Amazon is offering the 12-pack of Core Power Coffee Protein Shakes for $9.50 Prime shipped when you sign up for Subscribe & Save. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Not only do these shakes have protein, they also have 85mg of caffeine. This means that not only will they help you build strength, they can also give you a bit of an energy boost before or after a workout. Rated 4.4/5 stars. After ordering, be sure to cancel Subscribe & Save so you’re not charged for a future shipment.

12-pack of Core Power Coffee Protein Shakes features:

  • Contains 12 – 11.5 ounce bottles (packaging may vary)
  • 26g High Quality Complete Protein
  • Contains 85mg Caffeine
  • Made from fairlife ultra-filtered milk
  • Contains All 9 Essential Amino Acids
  • Lactose free, gluten free

