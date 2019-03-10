Grab two TP-Link Smart In-Wall Light Switches for $45 (Reg. $60)

Amazon offers a two-pack of TP-Link HS210 Smart In-Wall Light Switches for $44.99 shipped. For comparison, that’s a $15 discount from the going rate and matches the previous all-time low. These TP-Link switches work with traditional three-way in-wall lighting and support Alexa plus several other smart home platforms. Best of all? No additional hubs are required. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
TP-Link HS210 Switch features:
Remotely control your home’s lights from your iOS or Android mobile device using the HS210 Smart Wi-Fi Light Switches (3-Way Kit) from TP-Link. This smart switch kit allows you to replace traditional 3-way light switches where 2 switches control the same light. The HS210 features built-in 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you to use TP-Link’s Kasa mobile app to access your lights from anywhere there is an internet connection.