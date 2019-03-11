Amazon offers up to 40% off SmartyPants Vitamins for men, women and kids, deals from $9.50

Amazon is offering the 180-count of SmartyPants Men’s Complete Daily Gummy Vitamins for $13.66. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save, clip the on-page 15% off coupon and apply code 25MARCHSPV1 at checkout. Regularly $25+, today’s deal is more than $10 off and the best we can find. These vitamins contain 15 essential nutrients including D3, folate, B12, zinc, mega-3 fish oil and Vitamin E. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 300 Amazon customers. Head below for even more Smarty Pants deals for kids, women and more.
More SmartyPants Deals:
***Note: You’ll find some more notable options to use the promotion code on below. Remember to opt for Subscribe & Save, clip the on-page 15% off coupon (if there is one) and apply code 25MARCHSPV1 at checkout
- SmartyPants Kids Complete 120-pack $9.50 (Reg. $21+)
- SmartyPants Women’s Complete 180-pack $10 (Reg. $18+)
And be sure to cancel Subscribe & Save to avoid subsequent shipments at higher rates.
SmartyPants Men’s Daily Gummy Vitamins:
- This chewable vitamin contains 15 essential nutrients including vitamin D3 for immune support, folate (methylfolate), B12 (methylcobalamin) for energy support, zinc, and Vitamin E (from sunflower oil) for antioxidant support
- Contains omega-3 fish oil (EPA & DHA), vitamin D3 for bone health and immune support, and lycopene for prostate support
- Contains CoQ10 for heart health*
- Non-GMO. FREE OF milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nut allergens, fish allergens, shellfish, soy, gluten, and wheat. 3rd party lab tested. No synthetic colors, artificial flavors, or artificial sweeteners. 3RD PARTY LAB TESTED.No refrigeration required