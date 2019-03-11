Illuminate any area w/ a 3-pack of motion-sensing LED lights for just $15 Prime shipped

Wetekcity Direct (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the AMIR 3-pack of Motion-sensing LED Lights for $14.99 Prime shipped when you use the code AMTOKC6P at checkout. Regularly $20, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. These lights are perfect for under-cabinet illumination and would work great in your closet as well. The built-in motion sensor will allow the lights to automatically turn on when something moves within 10 feet of the strip. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of shoppers.

Use your savings and pick up an 8-pack of AAA batteries if you need some extra. These lights are battery-powered, but you should get several months of use before needing to buy a new set.

AMIR Motion-sensing LED Light features:

Smart sensor chip with passive infrared technology, reliable performance and high sensitivity, accurately detect your movement.

Auto-on within 10 feet, auto-off after 12-17 seconds of no motion detected helps prolong battery life

With 10 LED in each light, this motion sensor lights provides enough light to make sure you never stumble in the dark

An adhesive strip with magnetic fields is easily attached to and detachable from the lamp body. No tools, screws or nuts are required

This light can only be turned on in darkness environment. It won’t turn on if the light sensor has been detected by the enough light