Iconic Herman Miller designs see 15% discount: Save on lights, accessories, clocks, more

Herman Miller discounts don’t come around very often, but a pair of surprise sales this week are taking 15% off popular accessories and more. The official Herman Miller storefront is discounting a wide range of lights, including pendants, table lamps and more. Meanwhile OfficeDesigns, an authorized retailer, is offering the same percentage off some of Herman Miller’s most popular clocks and decor. Head below for all of our top picks.

Head over to the official Herman Miller lighting store to save 15% off various styles. Shipping does vary by order here. One standout for us is the Nelson Cigar Wall Sconce for $420.75. That’s down from the usual $495 price tag and a match of our previous holiday 2018 mention. This plug-in light is preferred for some as it takes very minimal wiring to get up and running. You can find even more styles on this page. Shop the rest of Herman Miller’s lighting sale right here.

Jump over to Office Designs and find rare savings on popular Herman Miller accessories. Our top pick is the George Nelson Ball Clock for $348.50. It typically sells for $410. “One of the founding fathers of American Mid-century modernism, George Nelson created a remarkable collection of now iconic designs and unconventional interpretations of such everyday items as lamps and wall clocks for Herman Miller, including, most famously, the Nelson Ball clock, now manufactured under license by Vitra.”

You can check out the entire Herman Miller sale at Office Designs right here for additional deals on accessories, clocks, and more.