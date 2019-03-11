Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 24W Dual USB Car Charger Two-Pack $10, more

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers a two-pack of RAVPower 24W 4.8A Metal Dual USB Car Chargers for $9.99 Prime shipped. That’s good for an over 35% discount from the going rate, and is the lowest price that we’ve tracked. Each of the car chargers sport aluminum casing which house two USB ports. With 24W of total output, RAVPower’s chargers can simultaneously power two smartphones or devices at 2.4A. Plus, having two means that you can outfit both the front and back seats with high-speed car chargers. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend: