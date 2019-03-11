Bring home the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for its lowest price in months at $189 shipped (Reg. $249)

Newegg offers the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $189.05 shipped when code SMARTDL3 has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a 25% discount from the going rate at Amazon, comes within $14 of the all-time low there and is the best price we’ve seen since October. Ring’s Doorbell Pro offers 1080p video, dual-band Wi-Fi support, 30 days of free cloud storage and more. It’s a great way to deter porch pirates, as it features enhanced motion detection as well. Over 14,100 Amazon shoppers have left a 4/5 star rating.
Looking for other ways to improve your smart home’s security? Check out our five favorite HomeKit and Alexa-enabled devices that add peace of mind to your abode. Alternatively, you can save a bit more and opt for the Ring Video Doorbell at $100. It’s less capable than the Doorbell Pro, but still brings surveillance to your front door.
Ring Video Doorbell Pro features:
- Works with Alexa to illuminate and send announcements to Echo devices when your doorbell is pressed or motion is detected, allowing you to hear and speak to visitors with two-way talk
- Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC
- Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the Doorbell
- Requires hardwired installation to existing doorbell wires. Compatible with ios, android, mac and windows 10 devices
- Monitors your home in 1080HD video with infrared night vision
- Lets you check-in on your property at anytime with Live View on-demand video. Connectivity – 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi connection at 2.4GHz and 5.0GHz. Wi-Fi Speeds – Requires a minimum upload speed of 1Mbps, but 2Mbps is recommended for optimal performance
