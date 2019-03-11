Bring home the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for its lowest price in months at $189 shipped (Reg. $249)

Newegg offers the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $189.05 shipped when code SMARTDL3 has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a 25% discount from the going rate at Amazon, comes within $14 of the all-time low there and is the best price we’ve seen since October. Ring’s Doorbell Pro offers 1080p video, dual-band Wi-Fi support, 30 days of free cloud storage and more. It’s a great way to deter porch pirates, as it features enhanced motion detection as well. Over 14,100 Amazon shoppers have left a 4/5 star rating.

Looking for other ways to improve your smart home’s security? Check out our five favorite HomeKit and Alexa-enabled devices that add peace of mind to your abode. Alternatively, you can save a bit more and opt for the Ring Video Doorbell at $100. It’s less capable than the Doorbell Pro, but still brings surveillance to your front door.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro features:

Works with Alexa to illuminate and send announcements to Echo devices when your doorbell is pressed or motion is detected, allowing you to hear and speak to visitors with two-way talk

Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC

Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the Doorbell

Requires hardwired installation to existing doorbell wires. Compatible with ios, android, mac and windows 10 devices

Monitors your home in 1080HD video with infrared night vision

Lets you check-in on your property at anytime with Live View on-demand video. Connectivity – 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi connection at 2.4GHz and 5.0GHz. Wi-Fi Speeds – Requires a minimum upload speed of 1Mbps, but 2Mbps is recommended for optimal performance