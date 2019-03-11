GoPro HERO7 delivers 4K footage, HyperSmooth stabilization and more for $349 (Reg. $399)

Amazon offers the GoPro HERO7 Black 4K Action Camera for $349 shipped. Also at Best Buy for $1 more. That’s good for $50 off the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. GoPro HERO7 delivers a 4K camera wrapped in a waterproof body. HyperSmooth Stabilization is GoPro’s latest feature, which offers “gimbal-like stabilization” without any added accessories. Other notable features include voice control, HDR support, 12MP images and live streaming. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Now that you have a new GoPro, put your savings to work and pick up some accessories. Amazon offers this 50-piece option for $25 that includes a number of mounts, stickies and more that will have you ready for your next adventure.

GoPro HERO7 features: