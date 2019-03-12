This Martin Standard Acoustic-Electric Guitar is a massive $1,000 off for today only

For today only, Musician’s Friend is offering the Martin Standard Series OMC-18E Orchestra Model Acoustic-Electric Guitar (Natural) for $1,899 shipped. Regularly $2,899 at Guitar Center and elsewhere, today’s deal is a straight $1,000 off the going rate. Features include a solid Sitka Spruce top, with a mahogany back and sides along with a solid black ebony fingerboard/bridge. It also has a Fishman pickup/pre-amp for plugging in and includes a hardshell case. While reviews are slim on this model just about all Martins receive great ratings at Guitar Center and this is a company that has been a celebrated American guitar manufacturer since the mid-1800s in some form or other. More details below.

If the option is above is still too pricey for you, consider one of those starter Fender bundles on Amazon. This Dreadnought Cutaway package includes a case, strap, tuner, online lessons and more starting from just $220 shipped.

Martin Standard OMC-18E Acoustic-Electric Guitar: