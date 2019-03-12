Have a cool & comfy sleep with the adjustable My Pillow for $30 (25% off)

Woot offers the My Pillow Classic Series Standard/Queen Bed Pillow for $29.99 Prime shipped. Those without Prime will pay an additional $6 for delivery. Regularly around $40, which is what you’d be paying at Amazon, this is the lowest price we could find for “the most comfortable pillow you’ll ever own.” What makes the My Pillow so special? It has a proprietary fill that can be adjusted to support what’s most comfortable for you, regardless of sleep position. Even better, the fill is made of a breathable material that’ll keep you cool at night — which means no more flipping the pillow over. More than 50% of the 7,500+ Amazon reviews rate it 4+/5 stars.
If you’re looking to spend less and don’t want to fuss with adjustable fill, consider the Utopia Bedding Gusseted Quilted Queen Pillow 2-Pack for $22 instead. Nearly 2,500 customers have come together to rate it 3.9/5 stars.
My Pillow Classic Series Bed Pillow features:
- Made with the Patented Interlocking Fill – You can adjust MyPillow to your exact individual needs regardless of sleep position
- Medium/Firm
- Fill is an Open Cell Poly which allows our MyPillow to breathe and stay cool throught the night. So there will be no need for you to wake up and flip your pillow to the cool side.
- Fully machine washable and dryable
- MyPillow’s proprietary fill allows you to adjust the pillow exactly how you want without losing its shape or going flat throughout the night. This allows you to fall asleep and stay asleep without having to wake up and readjust.