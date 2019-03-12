Bring your old knives back to life w/ the Chef’sChoice Electric Sharpener at $68 (Reg. $115+)

Today only, Woot is offering the Chef’sChoice 120 Diamond Hone Pro EdgeSelect Electric Knife Sharpener for $67.99. Shipping is free for Prime members but a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. This model goes for $113+ on Amazon, is now matching our previous mention and is at the lowest price we can find. This electric sharpener will add a bit of extra life into your aging knife set. It features 100% diamond abrasives with a 3-stage sharpening system and a 3-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 530 Amazon customers. More details below.

One way to save some money here is to go with something like the $21 LINKYO option which carries a 4+ star rating from thousands. However, you won’t the get the full three-stage sharpening action or the extended warranty. Or just go with a manual option at $16 Prime shipped. Be sure to head over to the Home Goods Guide for the rest of our kitchenware deals, robot vacs and more.

Chef’sChoice 120 Diamond Pro Electric Knife Sharpener: