Bring your old knives back to life w/ the Chef'sChoice Electric Sharpener at $68 (Reg. $115+)

- Mar. 12th 2019 8:27 am ET

Today only, Woot is offering the Chef’sChoice 120 Diamond Hone Pro EdgeSelect Electric Knife Sharpener for $67.99. Shipping is free for Prime members but a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. This model goes for $113+ on Amazon, is now matching our previous mention and is at the lowest price we can find. This electric sharpener will add a bit of extra life into your aging knife set. It features 100% diamond abrasives with a 3-stage sharpening system and a 3-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 530 Amazon customers. More details below.

One way to save some money here is to go with something like the $21 LINKYO option which carries a 4+ star rating from thousands. However, you won’t the get the full three-stage sharpening action or the extended warranty. Or just go with a manual option at $16 Prime shipped. Be sure to head over to the Home Goods Guide for the rest of our kitchenware deals, robot vacs and more.

Chef’sChoice 120 Diamond Pro Electric Knife Sharpener:

The Chef’sChoice Diamond Hone EdgeSelect Knife Sharpener Model 120 delivers fast, foolproof results and highly durable edges for straight edge and serrated 20° knives.

SHARPENER with precision angle control guides that eliminate guesswork and ensure hair-splitting sharpness time after time- 3-Stage sharpener with precision angle control

