Kickstart your podcasting setup w/ 40% off the Samson Studio Recording bundle at $60

Today only, B&H offers the Samson C01U Pro USB Studio Microphone Recording Pack for $59.99 shipped. That’s good for a $40 discount from the going rate, matches our previous mention and is still the lowest price we’ve seen. For comparison, Amazon sells the microphone by itself for $74. Samson’s Studio Recording bundle is centered around the USB Condenser Microphone and also includes a pair of open-back studio headphones, a stand and more. It’s a fantastic way to kickstart your podcast or streaming setup, thanks to including all of the essentials. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 100 customers.

Don’t forget that we’re also tracking a notable $30 discount on Blue Microphones’ Yeti Nano at $70 shipped. On the more affordable side, there’s no going wrong with the Blue Snowball iCE Condenser Microphone from $46. It carries a 4.3/5 star rating from over 3,600 customers and features a sleek, compact design.

Samson Studio Microphone Recording Pack features:

C01U Pro USB Studio Condenser Microphone

SR150 Semi-Open-Back Studio Headphones

MD2 Desktop Microphone Stand

MOTU AudioDesk Recording Software

The C01U USB Pro Studio Microphone Recording Pack with Headphones and Software from Samson includes the Samson C01U Pro USB studio condenser microphone, MD2 desktop microphone stand, SR150 semi-open-back studio headphones, and MOTU AudioDesk recording software. The recording pack can be used to capture audio for podcasters, musicians, gamers, streamers and more, featuring everything you need to start creating immediately when paired with a Mac or Windows computer or an iOS device.

https://twitter.com/9to5toys/status/1105198322900439045