Nintendo Switch + Mario game, collector pins & messenger bag for $330 shipped ($380+ value)

Walmart is now offering Nintendo Switch with a Mario game of your choice, a PowerA Pin set and the Ematic Nintendo Switch Camouflage Messenger Bag for $329.99 shipped. Switch is regularly $300, the available games go for up to $60, the pins are regularly $5 or more, and this is a $21 carrier bag. That’s a savings of up to $56 and one of the best discounts we have tracked this year. But we have a couple of notable Switch console bundles live right now if the add-ons above aren’t doing it for you. Head below for everything.

You can still grab a Switch with a free $35 eShop credit attached for $300. We also still have Nintendo Switch and 12 months of online access for $276 (Reg. $320). Both are very notable offers but aren’t quite as good an overall value as the Walmart bundle above.

In other Nintendo news, PDP unveiled new Luigi and Peach-themed Fight Pad Pro Nintendo Switch Gamepads recently and you can load your Switch up with digital games from $1 right now.

At home, Nintendo Switch rests in the dock that connects the system to the TV and lets you play with family and friends in the comfort of your living room. Lift Nintendo Switch from the dock and instantly transition to handheld mode for on-the-go gaming. Flip the stand to share the screen, then share your Joy-Con controller for instant multiplayer fun.