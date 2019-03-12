Load your Switch up w/ games from $1: SteamWorld, Rayman, Yooka-Laylee, more

- Mar. 12th 2019 4:02 pm ET

While we are still seeing some amazing digital Switch games on sale from last week including Guacamelee!, Fe, Escapists 2 and more, we’ve got another solid batch of discounts for you today. Nintendo is now offering some great deals on the SteamWorld titles as well Worms W.M.D, NoReload Heroes, Yooka-Laylee and more starting from just $1. The rest of today’s best game deals are right here and our top picks from the eShop sale are down below.

Top Picks from the Sale:

You can also secure yourself a Nintendo Switch Console and 12 months of online access for $276 (Reg. $320). Here are PDP’s new Luigi and Peach-themed Fight Pad Pro Switch Gamepads and The Art of Super Mario Odyssey book featuring Bowsette is coming to the US this year.

SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate:

In SteamWorld Heist you command robot pirates in epic tactical shootouts. It’s turn-based strategy with an action twist: By manually aiming your weapons you’ll pull off insane bullet-bouncing trick shots!

SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition is fully optimized for Nintendo Switch™. It comes with “The Outsider” campaign, including a mysterious ally and a shipload of weapons, upgrades, hats, and missions previously only available as DLC.

