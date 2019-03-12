Load your Switch up w/ games from $1: SteamWorld, Rayman, Yooka-Laylee, more

While we are still seeing some amazing digital Switch games on sale from last week including Guacamelee!, Fe, Escapists 2 and more, we’ve got another solid batch of discounts for you today. Nintendo is now offering some great deals on the SteamWorld titles as well Worms W.M.D, NoReload Heroes, Yooka-Laylee and more starting from just $1. The rest of today’s best game deals are right here and our top picks from the eShop sale are down below.
Top Picks from the Sale:
- SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate $6 (Reg. $20)
- SteamWorld Dig 2 $10 (Reg. $20)
- SteamWorld Dig $3 (Reg. $10)
- Flipping Death $6 (Reg. $20)
- The Path of Motus $11 (Reg. $15)
- Yooka-Laylee $20 (Reg. $40)
- NoReload Heroes $1 (Reg. $10)
- Goetia $1 (Reg. $10)
- Worms W.M.D $15 (Reg. $30)
- Rayman Legends Definitive $16 (Reg. $40)
- And many more…
You can also secure yourself a Nintendo Switch Console and 12 months of online access for $276 (Reg. $320). Here are PDP’s new Luigi and Peach-themed Fight Pad Pro Switch Gamepads and The Art of Super Mario Odyssey book featuring Bowsette is coming to the US this year.
SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate:
In SteamWorld Heist you command robot pirates in epic tactical shootouts. It’s turn-based strategy with an action twist: By manually aiming your weapons you’ll pull off insane bullet-bouncing trick shots!
SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition is fully optimized for Nintendo Switch™. It comes with “The Outsider” campaign, including a mysterious ally and a shipload of weapons, upgrades, hats, and missions previously only available as DLC.