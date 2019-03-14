Enjoy hundreds of books w/ Amazon’s Kindle E-Reader at $50 shipped (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering its Kindle E-Reader without special offers for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked on this model and is the best available. If you’re an avid reader or wanting to become one, the Kindle is one of the best ways to do it. You’ll be able to carry hundreds or thousands of books with you in one small package. Rated 3.7/5 stars from thousands.

Want something that has backlighting when reading so you can enjoy your favorite novel in the dark? Check out Amazon’s latest Kindle Paperwhite. It’s a little more expensive at $100, but you’ll get the benefit of a larger display and backlighting. Plus, you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Kindle E-Reader features: