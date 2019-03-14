Google’s 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi bids weak signals adieu: 3-pack for $219 (Reg. $259)

Beach Camera via Rakuten is offering the Google 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi (3-pack) for $219 shipped when coupon code HOME20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $40 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and one of the best prices we’ve tracked in months. Until recently, I’ve been all-in on Eero. For some reason when I added a plethora of smart home devices Wi-Fi dropouts started occurring. After tons of troubleshooting I finally gave Google Wi-Fi a shot. Since making the switch my Wi-Fi has been working like a champ and coverage is just as solid as before. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
If you’re not committed to Google, you can save when looking at alternate brands. The Tenda MW6 Nova Wave 2 is $145 and comes with three nodes that cover up to 2,000 square feet each. This mesh network solution is rated 4+ stars by nearly 70% of reviewers.
Google Wi-Fi features:
- A new type of connected system for seamless Wi-Fi coverage throughout your home, helping eliminate dead zones and buffering
- Replaces your current router, and works your modem and internet service. It’s compatible with major internet service providers including Comcast, Time Warner, and Verizon Fios
- A single Wifi point covers up to 1,500 sq. ft, a set of three covers homes up to 4,500 sq. ft. Wifi points work together so you can add more if you need additional coverage
- Network Assist technology keeps your connection fast by always selecting the clearest channel and fastest band for your devices
- A simple app gets you set up quickly and allows you to see what’s connected, prioritize devices, and pause the Wi-Fi on kids’ devices.Family controls allow you to pause the WiFi on kids’ devices, like during