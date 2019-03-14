With built-in Roku functionality, this 65-inch Hisense 4K TV does it all for $500 (Reg. $700)

Best Buy offers the Hisense 65-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV with Roku for $499.99 shipped. That’s down $300 from the original price and $200+ off the regular going rate. This is also the best offer we’ve tracked to date by $50. This full-featured TV delivers 4K resolutions, smart functionality and the built-in Roku platform. Includes three HDMI inputs for connecting set-top boxes and gaming consoles. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
Hisense 65-inch 4K UHDTV features:
Get endless entertainment with this 65-inch Hisense Roku TV. Its dual-band wireless connection provides access to thousands of streaming movies, sports and news programs, and the 4K resolution delivers clearly defined pictures in brilliant, lifelike colors. This Hisense Roku TV lets you enjoy fast-moving action scenes without the lag via motion rate processing technology.