Here’s a Nintendo Switch w/ New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for just $296 ($360 value), more

Groupon is offering the Nintendo Switch Console with Blue/Red Joy-Con and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for $329.99 shipped. However, if you apply coupon code SAVE at checkout your total will drop down to $296. Considering Switch is regularly $300 and the game is typically $60 or so, this is as much as $64 in savings. That’s one of the best values we have tracked, although we do have some other Switch bundles on sale right now. Head below for all of the options and over to this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s game deals.

You can also still grab a Switch with a free $35 eShop credit attached for $300 and the Walmart bundle with a game, carrier bag and collectible pin set is still on sale for $330 (or about $56 off). While both are notable offers, they aren’t quite as good a value as the Groupon option above, providing you’re interested in New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. With the Walmart bundle you get to choose your own Mario title.

At home the main unit rests in the Nintendo Switch dock, which connects the system to the TV and lets you play with family and friends in the comfort of your living room.

Lift Nintendo Switch from the dock and instantly transition to handheld mode for on-the-go gaming. By sharing Joy-Con, players can go head-to-head while away from home.

A portion of internal memory is reserved for use by the system. You can expand the capacity of Nintendo Switch by using microSDXC or microSDHC memory cards.