Save on apps and more w/ 10,000 Amazon Coins for $61 (Reg. $100)

Amazon offers 10,000 Amazon Coins for $60.75 when you click on ‘Claim Discount Code’ on this landing page. That takes the already-discounted $81 price tag down even further, making this the best offer we’ve seen on Amazon’s digital currency. Amazon Coins can be used to purchase a number of digital goods, including apps, games and more. Eligible devices include Fire tablets, Fire TV and Android devices with eligible content purchased via the Amazon app store. Learn more here.

Amazon Coins Terms and Conditions: