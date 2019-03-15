L.L. Bean takes 20% off fishing gear & apparel from $32, this weekend only

For three days only, L.L. Bean takes an extra 20% off select fishing gear and apparel for men and women. Just use promo code CATCH20 at checkout. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
For men, the Pleasant River Wading Boots are a must-have for this spring’s fishing season. These boots are on sale for $56, which is down from their original rate of $89. They’re also quick-drying, feature a rigid outsole for added traction and and their mid-high construction will help to keep your pants dry. Find the rest of our top picks below.
The most notable deals for men include:
- No Fly Zone Field Tee, Long-Sleeve $32 (Orig. $40)
- Tropicwear Shirt $36 (Orig. $55)
- No Fly Zone Hoodie $39 (Orig. $49)
- Pleasant River Wading Boots $56 (Orig. $89)
- Double L TEKCotton Jacket $183 (Orig. $229)
The most notable deals for women include:
- Tropicwear Shirt $36 (Orig. $55)
- Emerger II Wading Jacket $103 (Orig. $129)
- Soft Cotton Rugby Pullover $40 (Orig. $45)
- Sweater Fleece Pullover $70 (Orig. $79)
- Cotton Rag Cardigan $65 (Orig. $80)
