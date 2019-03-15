L.L. Bean takes 20% off fishing gear & apparel from $32, this weekend only

- Mar. 15th 2019 9:37 am ET

For three days only, L.L. Bean takes an extra 20% off select fishing gear and apparel for men and women. Just use promo code CATCH20 at checkout. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more.

For men, the Pleasant River Wading Boots are a must-have for this spring’s fishing season. These boots are on sale for $56, which is down from their original rate of $89. They’re also quick-drying, feature a rigid outsole for added traction and and their mid-high construction will help to keep your pants dry. Find the rest of our top picks below.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

