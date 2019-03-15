REI Outlet takes $20 off orders of $100+: Patagonia, The North Face, Marmot, more

- Mar. 15th 2019 9:02 am ET

$20 off
0

For a limited time only, REI Outlet offers $20 off orders of $100 or more. Discount is applied at checkout. Find great deals on Patagonia, The North Face, Marmot, Columbia and more. Orders over $50 receive free delivery, or choose pickup where available. Note: Prices below do not reflect the $20 off discount if under $100. 

Our top pick from this sale is the Keen Durand Hiking Boots that are $131, but once you add them to your cart the price drops to $111. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $180 and that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen. These boots are waterproof and a great choice for spring hikes. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

$20 off

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
REI Outlet

REI Outlet

About the Author