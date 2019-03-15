REI Outlet takes $20 off orders of $100+: Patagonia, The North Face, Marmot, more

For a limited time only, REI Outlet offers $20 off orders of $100 or more. Discount is applied at checkout. Find great deals on Patagonia, The North Face, Marmot, Columbia and more. Orders over $50 receive free delivery, or choose pickup where available. Note: Prices below do not reflect the $20 off discount if under $100.
Our top pick from this sale is the Keen Durand Hiking Boots that are $131, but once you add them to your cart the price drops to $111. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $180 and that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen. These boots are waterproof and a great choice for spring hikes. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Marmot PreCip Rain Jacket $70 (Orig. $100)
- Keen Durand Hiking Boots $111 (Orig. $180)
- Mountain Hardwear Boundary Jacket $315 (Orig. $450)
- Patagonia Better Sweater Pullover $74 (Orig. $99)
- Marmot Quasar Nova Hoodie $179 (Orig. $285)
Our top picks for women include:
- Patagonia Better Sweater Zip Hoodie $99 (Orig. $159)
- Columbia Up North Down Jacket $136 (Orig. $260)
- Patagonia Cotton Quilt Hoodie $134 (Orig. $179)
- The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt $90 (Orig. $120)
- Mountain Hardwear Sarafin Wrap $92 (Orig. $160)
