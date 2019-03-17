Amazon’s streaming media players are on sale from $30: 4K Stick $40, Fire TV Cube $80, more

Amazon’s in-house lineup of streaming media players ahead of March Madness kicking off this week. The latest Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for $39.99 shipped. That’s 20% off the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. Amazon’s Fire TV Stick offers full 4K support, along with HDR compatibility and access to Alexa thanks to the latest voice remote from Amazon. All of the most popular streaming services are also supported here. Rated 4.3/5 stars. More deals below.
4K not required? Go with the entry-level 1080p Fire TV Stick for $30 (Reg. $40). Amazon’s all-in-one home theater hub with Alexa, the Fire TV Cube, is on sale as well. It’s currently listed at $79.99 from its usual $120 MSRP. That’s a match of our previous mention. Learn more in our hands-on review. Rated 3.7/5 stars.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K features:
- Our best-selling Fire TV Stick, with the 1st Gen Alexa Voice Remote.
- Enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills with access to over 500,000 movies and TV episodes. Enjoy favorites from Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, SHOWTIME, NBC, and more.
- Access millions of websites such as YouTube, Facebook, and Reddit with browsers like Silk and Firefox.
- Launch and control content with the included 1st Gen Alexa Voice Remote. Simply say, “Play Game of Thrones” or “Launch Netflix” and Alexa will respond instantly. Plus, play music, find movie show times, order a pizza, and more—just ask
- No cable or satellite? No problem. Watch the best of live TV and sports from AMC, HGTV, ESPN, FOX, and others with a subscription to DIRECTV NOW, PlayStation Vue, or top-rated primetime shows with CBS All Access.