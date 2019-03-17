Grab a two-pack of HomeKit-enabled Wemo Smart Dimmer Switches for $100 shipped (Save $30)

Amazon is currently offering a two-pack of Wemo Wi-Fi Smart HomeKit Dimmer Switches for $99.99 shipped. That’s good for a 23% discount, matches our previous mention for the Amazon low and is one of the best prices we’ve seen. For comparison, a two-pack sells for $155 right now at Best Buy and Belkin. The Wemo Smart in-well Dimmer Switch works with a wide variety of smart home platforms like Alexa, Assistant and more. At the end of 2018, Belkin retroactively added HomeKit support into the mix. That makes Wemo’s dimmer one of the most versatile options on the market. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 530 customers.

In search of other ways to expand your smart home’s lighting setup? We took an in-depth look at popular options from Philips Hue, LIFX, Nanoleaf and more to help narrow down your decision.

Wemo Wi-Fi Smart HomeKit Dimmer Switch features:

Night mode. Set your WeMo dimmer to your desired low light level and protect your eyes from bright lights.

Syncs with your schedule. Easily set schedules and timers so your lights do what you want when you want. You can even sync lights to adjust with the Sunset and sunrise.

Optimize your lights: WeMo dimmer will calibrate to the bulbs you’re using to provide the maximum amount of dimming range with no flickering.