Allen Edmonds, Clarks, Ben Sherman & more are up to 60% off at Hautelook with deals from $40

Hautelook’s Men’s Shoes Flash Sale takes up to 60% off select top brand sneakers and boots. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99+ receive free delivery. The men’s Ben Sherman Payton Mid Sneakers are very on-trend for this season and their faux leather design will elevate any look. Originally priced at $90, during the sale you can find them marked down to just $40. If you’re looking for a dressier option, the Allen Edmonds Clarkston Cap Toe Derby is a must-have at just $190, which is down from the original rate of $425. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- English Laundry Cleave Derby $70 (Orig. $185)
- Zanzara Devan Slip-On Sneaker $75 (Orig. $185)
- Ben Sherman Payton Mid Sneakers $40 (Orig. $90)
- Allen Edmonds Clarkston Cap Toe Derby $190 (Orig. $425)
- Clarks Cotrell Leather Chukka Boots $50 (Orig. $110)
- Marc Joseph New York Loafers $80 (Orig. $195)
- …and even more deals…
