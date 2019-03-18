Allen Edmonds, Clarks, Ben Sherman & more are up to 60% off at Hautelook with deals from $40

Hautelook’s Men’s Shoes Flash Sale takes up to 60% off select top brand sneakers and boots. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99+ receive free delivery. The men’s Ben Sherman Payton Mid Sneakers are very on-trend for this season and their faux leather design will elevate any look. Originally priced at $90, during the sale you can find them marked down to just $40. If you’re looking for a dressier option, the Allen Edmonds Clarkston Cap Toe Derby is a must-have at just $190, which is down from the original rate of $425. Find the rest of our top picks below.

