Planning on company this summer? Let them sleep well on Intex’s queen airbed: $36.50 (Reg. $50+)

Amazon is offering the Intex Comfort Plush Mid Rise Dura-Beam Airbed with Internal Electric Pump for $36.68 shipped. Regularly over $50, this is a new all-time low and is the best available. If you plan to have company this spring or summer, make sure they’re sleeping comfortably with this Intex airbed that features an internal electric pump. Since you don’t have to use an external pump, setup is a breeze and takes just 3 minutes. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

For a more budget-friendly rest, the Intex Pillow Rest Classic Airbed with Built-in Pillow and Electric Pump is $28shipped at Amazon. It’s not a mid-rise, meaning you won’t be quite as comfortable, but it’s a great alternative for those who need to save some extra space in their storage closets.

Intex Comfort Plush Airbed features: