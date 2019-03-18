Refresh your kitchen utensils with KitchenAid’s 16-Piece Set for $28 shipped (Reg. $35)

Amazon is offering the KitchenAid 16-Piece Essential Gadget Set for $27.97 shipped. Originally $50, it sells for closer to $35 or so on Amazon as of late and goes for $32 at Home Depot. Today’s deal is slightly better than our previous Gold Box mention and the best price we can find. This set includes a slotted turner, basting spoon, nylon tongs, flat grater, euro peeler, can opener, utility whisky and more. Everything is dishwasher-safe, outside of the can opener. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
Another great option is the HomeHero 23-piece Kitchen Utensil Set for $20 Prime shipped. While it might not carry the same brand recognition, it’s also a larger set with kitchen shears for less money. But be sure to hit up our Home Goods Guide for even more discounted kitchenware.
Oh and, you can check out Walmart’s recently launched KitchenAid collection with exclusive products from $7.
KitchenAid 16-Piece Essential Gadget Set:
- ULTIAMTE KITCHEN STARTER SET: This tool and gadget set is the ultimate starter set for any new kitchen, college student, or aspiring chef
- 16-PIECE GADGET SET: This 16-piece KitchenAid set includes a can opener, euro peeler, scraper spatula, utility whisk, flat grater, bottle opener, pizza wheel, set of 4 measuring cups and set of 5 measure spoons
- STURDY AND DURABLE CONSTRUCTION: Each piece in this gadget set is constructed from sturdy, durable plastic and stainless steel components