Today’s Gold Box features a Nectar Memory Foam Mattress + 2 pillows at 30% off, from $279

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Nectar Sleep via Amazon is taking 30% off its Memory Foam Mattress with Two Pillows. Free shipping applies across the board. This ties a mention from right before Black Friday 2018 as the best deal we’ve seen for these mattresses at Amazon, as every size has dropped back to an all-time low. Also consider that the included pillows are valued at $150 themselves. For added peace of mind, Nectar mattresses come with a 180-night home trial and a lifetime warranty. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 650 shoppers. Head below to see all sizes on sale.

Nectar Memory Foam Mattresses on sale:

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress features: