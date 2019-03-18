Today’s Gold Box features a Nectar Memory Foam Mattress + 2 pillows at 30% off, from $279

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Nectar Sleep via Amazon is taking 30% off its Memory Foam Mattress with Two Pillows. Free shipping applies across the board. This ties a mention from right before Black Friday 2018 as the best deal we’ve seen for these mattresses at Amazon, as every size has dropped back to an all-time low. Also consider that the included pillows are valued at $150 themselves. For added peace of mind, Nectar mattresses come with a 180-night home trial and a lifetime warranty. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 650 shoppers. Head below to see all sizes on sale.
Nectar Memory Foam Mattresses on sale:
- Twin: $279.30 (Reg. $399)
- Twin XL: $328.30 (Reg. $469)
- Full: $419.30 (Reg. $599)
- Queen: $489.30 (Reg. $699)
- King: $559.30 (Reg. $899)
- Cal. King: $559.30 (Reg. $899)
Nectar Memory Foam Mattress features:
- Optimal level of firmness, coolness, breathability, and comfort. Nectar molds to your body, relieving all your aches and pains. It is firm enough to support you, but soft enough to be gentle where you’re sensitive
- Even on those 90° nights, Nectar sleeps cool, gently regulating heat for an ideal temperature all night long
- Industry Leading 180 Night Home Trial: You can try Nectar risk-free for 180 days and return it if you are not 100% happy (180 day trial is for orders on Amazon only)
- Nectar Forever Warranty: We guarantee Nectar for as long as you own the mattress. Longest warranty in the business (we checked)