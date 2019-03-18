Upgrade your Apple Watch w/ a few Milanese Loop bands from just $4 Prime shipped in multiple colors

ST-bands (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers 50% off the Tirnga Apple Watch Milanese Loop Band in multiple sizes and colors from $3.99 Prime shipped when you use the code 5E4WUJNA at checkout. Our top pick is the Space Gray 42mm for $5.49, which generally goes for $11. This band is also compatible with the 44mm Apple Watch, though be sure to choose the 42mm size at checkout to score the discount. These bands are much more budget-friendly than Apple’s $149 official alternative while still scoring similar styling. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Looking for a different style? We have a great roundup for you with prices starting at just $5 Prime shipped.

Tirnga Apple Watch Milanese Loop Band features: