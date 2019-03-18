Save $100 on the pro-grade Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender, now $250

- Mar. 18th 2019 9:58 am ET

$250
0

Amazon offers the Vitamix E310 Explorian Professional-Grade Blender for $249.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Regularly $350, which is what you’d be paying at the likes of Target, today’s deal is the best we’ve ever tracked at Amazon. It comes with a 48-ounce container and features 10 speeds, pulse, and stainless steel blades. The E310 can be used for making soups, ice cream, dough, and much more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

With your savings, download The Vitamix Cookbook on Kindle for $14.50. It includes 250 whole food recipes from Jodi Berg, president and CEO of Vitamix. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Vitamix E310 Explorian Professional-Grade Blender features:

  • Variable Speed Control: Ten variable speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups
  • Pulse Feature: Layer coarse chops over smooth purées for heartier recipes, such as chunky salsas or thick vegetable soups.
  • The 48-ounce container is ideal for blending medium batches for small family meals. Cutting blades measuring 3-inch diameter to ensure a consistent blend every time. Electrical Ratings-120 V
  • Hardened Stainless-Steel Blades: Our aircraft-grade stainless steel blades are designed to handle the toughest ingredients, so from the first blend to the last, you get the same quality results. 
$250

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Buy Vitamix

About the Author