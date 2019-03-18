Save $100 on the pro-grade Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender, now $250

Amazon offers the Vitamix E310 Explorian Professional-Grade Blender for $249.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Regularly $350, which is what you’d be paying at the likes of Target, today’s deal is the best we’ve ever tracked at Amazon. It comes with a 48-ounce container and features 10 speeds, pulse, and stainless steel blades. The E310 can be used for making soups, ice cream, dough, and much more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

With your savings, download The Vitamix Cookbook on Kindle for $14.50. It includes 250 whole food recipes from Jodi Berg, president and CEO of Vitamix. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Vitamix E310 Explorian Professional-Grade Blender features: