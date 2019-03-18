Save $100 on the pro-grade Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender, now $250

Amazon offers the Vitamix E310 Explorian Professional-Grade Blender for $249.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Regularly $350, which is what you’d be paying at the likes of Target, today’s deal is the best we’ve ever tracked at Amazon. It comes with a 48-ounce container and features 10 speeds, pulse, and stainless steel blades. The E310 can be used for making soups, ice cream, dough, and much more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
With your savings, download The Vitamix Cookbook on Kindle for $14.50. It includes 250 whole food recipes from Jodi Berg, president and CEO of Vitamix. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
Vitamix E310 Explorian Professional-Grade Blender features:
- Variable Speed Control: Ten variable speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups
- Pulse Feature: Layer coarse chops over smooth purées for heartier recipes, such as chunky salsas or thick vegetable soups.
- The 48-ounce container is ideal for blending medium batches for small family meals. Cutting blades measuring 3-inch diameter to ensure a consistent blend every time. Electrical Ratings-120 V
- Hardened Stainless-Steel Blades: Our aircraft-grade stainless steel blades are designed to handle the toughest ingredients, so from the first blend to the last, you get the same quality results.