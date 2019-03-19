For today only, grab 6 months of Xbox Live Gold for $21 w/ free digital delivery (Reg. $35+)

For today only, Newegg Flash is now offering 6 months of Xbox Live Gold for $20.99 with free digital delivery. Add the 3-month code on the listing page to your cart and an additional 3 months will automatically be included. A 3-month subscription is regularly $25 and a one year sub goes for up to $60. Today’s deal is one of the better overall values we have tracked on anything less than one year and is within $2 of our previous 12-month offer. Just keep in mind, the extra 3 months will expire on May 31st, 2019, so be sure to add it to your account before then. These deals are great for gifts and for extending your current subscription. Head below for more details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You can gran an extra Xbox One S 1TB console from just $170 today as well as Xbox One X from $340. Those Xbox Gift cards are 15% off right now and the Xbox Wireless Controller + Windows 10 Adapter bundle is down to $45 (Reg. $80).

Xbox Live Gold: