Change your oil, spark plugs, more w/ Craftsman’s 320-Piece mechanic’s tool set for $130 (Reg. $300)

Sears is offering its Craftsman 320-Piece Mechanic’s Tool Set for $129.99 shipped. Similar sets at Lowe’s (though 20 pieces fewer) go for around $300 and this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. Spring starts tomorrow, and with it comes better weather and more time outdoors. I’m looking forward to fixing up my project car, and a 320-piece mechanic’s tool set like this would be great for the job. You’ll find just about every socket you could ever need in this set (including multiple 10mm sockets). Rated 4/5 stars.

For a more portable and affordable tool kit, check out AmazonBasics’ 145-Piece Mechanic’s Socket Set for $50 shipped. Though it doesn’t have quite as many tools as the above Craftsman set, it’s a perfect starting place for your tool kits.

