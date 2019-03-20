Bring a pair of Bushnell Waterproof Binoculars on your next adventure, now $70 (Reg. $125+)

- Mar. 20th 2019 1:03 pm ET

Reg. $125+ $70
0

Adorama is offering the Bushnell 8×42 Legend E-Series Water Proof Roof Prism Binocular for $69.95 shipped. Regularly up to $180, it has sold for closer to $130 lately on Amazon. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. Perfect for your next outdoor adventure, this model features a RainGuard HD water-repellent lens coating, lead-free glass and a magnesium chassis. It comes with a carrying case, enhanced objective covers, neck strap and a microfiber lens cloth. Rated 4+ stars from over 75% of the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

If the trusted brand name doesn’t do anything for you here, consider the SkyGenius 10 x 50 Full-Size Binocular at just $35 shipped on Amazon. Or leverage your savings towards a Bushnell 19125C Deluxe Binocular Harness at just over $14.

Bushnell 8×42 Legend E-Series Prism Binocular:

  • 8 x 42Millimeter
  • Legend E Series
  • Lightweight, magnesium chassis, Improved eyecup resistance
  • Ultra wide field-of-view Long eye relief
  • RainGuard HD water-repellent lens coating. Lead-Free glass
  • Includes carrying case, enhanced objective covers, neck strap and microfiber lens cloth
