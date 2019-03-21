Contigo’s Vacuum-Insulated Shaker Bottle just hit an incredible low of $6 Prime shipped (Reg. $20)

Amazon is offering the Contigo Vacuum-Insulated Shake & Go Fit Shaker Bottle for $5.75 Prime shipped. Note: it’s currently back-ordered 1-3 weeks but you can still lock in this price. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Matched at Walmart when you opt for in-store pickup or spend more than $35. That’s $14 off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we’ve tracked. This attractive stainless steel bottle vacuum seals to keep cold liquids cool for up to 12 hours. Its screw-on top is leakproof, helping reduce the chance of messy spills. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 75% of reviewers.

Batman fan? You’re in luck because you can nab this Batman Tritan Union Bottle for $6 and have one more way to show off your support for well-known superhero. It sports a wide mouth that fits most ice cubes, allowing you to keep your drink ice cold despite hot summer days.

Contigo Shaker Bottle features: