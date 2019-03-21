Hautelook’s Vince Flash Sale offers on-trend apparel & shoes at up to 60% off, from $30

Hautelook offers up to 50% off men’s and women’s clothing and shoes. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99 or more receive free delivery. The men’s Regular Fit Slub Polo Shirt is a no-brainer for the spring and summer months. It’s currently on sale for $45 and originally was priced at $85. This shirt is versatile to match with jeans or shorts alike and would also look great paired with the Arbor Slip-On Sneakers that are also on sale for $140. For comparison, these sneakers were originally priced at $250. Plus, their slip-on design will be easy to get on or off your feet. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Regular Fit Slub Polo Shirt $45 (Orig. $85)
- Raw Edge Henley Shirt $56 (Orig. $95)
- Arbor Slip-On Sneakers $140 (Orig. $250)
- Regular Fit Bomber Jacket $200 (Orig. $395)
- Long-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt $70 (Orig. $125)
Our top picks for women include:
- Solid Crew Neck T-Shirt $30 (Orig. $68)
- Cropped Lapel Jacket $180 (Orig. $395)
- Ruched Split Neck Silk Blend Blouse $130 (Orig. $285)
- Cowl Neck Long-Sleeve Shirt $90 (Orig. $175)
- Silk Flutter Short Sleeve Jumpsuit $210 (Orig. $465)
GAP offers up to 50% off spring must-haves + an extra 30% off your purchase from $14 https://t.co/XB9mHRFvAH by @alismithstyle pic.twitter.com/bZqiEZZ9eu
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) March 21, 2019