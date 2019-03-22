Philips Hue’s $163 Ambiance Being Flushmount adds HomeKit lighting to your ceiling (Reg. $200)

Amazon offers the Philips Hue White Ambiance Being Dimmable LED Smart Flushmount for $163.11 shipped. That’s good for a $37 discount from the going rate at Best Buy as well as Home Depot, comes within $4 of the Amazon all-time low and is the second best price we’ve seen. The White Ambiance Being Flushmount brings a ceiling light design to the Philips Hue ecosystem. It works with HomeKit, Alexa and Assistant just the same as other bulbs do, and features a range of different lighting temperatures. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

For an additional way to expand your Philips Hue setup, the Ambiance Light Recipe Kit is down to $38 shipped (Save 34%). Plus, learn how to put your smart home lights to good use with some of our favorite ways to add a splash of color to your space.

 Philips Hue Ambiance Being Flushmount features:

Brighten your day and night with this Philips Being Hue ceiling light. The dimming function lets you set an ambiance for different moods, and it works with the Philips Hue dimmer switch and mobile app for versatile control. The ZigBee technology of this 32W Philips Being Hue ceiling lamp provides smooth, efficient interoperability with multiple Hue lighting units.

