Samsung’s POWERbot R7040 Robot Vacuum falls to new all-time low at $280 (Save 20%)

- Mar. 22nd 2019 8:45 am ET

Get this deal
$350 $280
0

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Samsung POWERbot R7040 Robot Vacuum for $279.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Originally retailing for $500, it has more recently been selling in the ballpark of $350 at retailers like Home Depot and Samsung direct. That’s good for a 20% discount, is $18 under our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low and the best we’ve seen. This robotic vacuum integrates with Alexa, Assistant, SmartThings, and your smartphone, making it easier than ever to keep your floors clean. Samsung’s POWERbot features a 60-minute runtime as well as “Visionary Mapping Plus and FullView Sensor 2.0” for effortlessly navigating your home. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 750 customers.

If you don’t need the smart home integration, then Anker’s eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 11S is a highly-rated option that’ll only run you $224. It still works with Alexa, but ditches SmartThings compatibility and the advanced mapping capabilities.

Samsung POWERbot R7040 Robot Vacuum features:

Keep your floors spotless with this Samsung POWERbot Slim robot vacuum. Its sensors and mapping system automatically adapt to the pattern of floors in the home and effectively avoid obstacles. This Alexa-compatible Samsung POWERbot Slim robot vacuum provides maximum cleaning coverage including edges and corners thanks to its sophisticated edge-cleaning technology.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$350 $280

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Best Buy eBay Daily Deals Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go