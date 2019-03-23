Enjoy your favorite songs w/ Aluratek’s Wi-Fi Internet Radio for $40 (Reg. up to $90)

Today only, as one of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Aluratek Indoor/Outdoor Wi-Fi Internet Radio for $39.99 shipped. You can find it for around $60 at Amazon while Aluratek direct charges $90. This is the best price we’ve tracked. If you want to give your phone or tablet a break when it comes to streaming music, consider picking up this radio. It features a color touchscreen, built-in 2000mAh lithium-ion battery, 802.11n Wi-Fi, and dual 3-watt front-facing speakers along with a 5-watt subwoofer. Listen to songs from apps such as Pandora, Spotify, SiriusXM and much more. If you have your own tunes to play, however, 4GB of internal storage is available for your MP3s. Over 60% of reviewers have left it 4+ stars.

If you’re looking for a much more basic audio source, however, check out the AmazonBasics Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $12 Prime shipped. It has 2.5-watt speakers and up to eight hours of playback.

Aluratek Indoor/Outdoor Wi-Fi Internet Radio: