Apple Watch Series 3 sees discounts in various styles from $199 shipped

Best Buy is once again offering various Apple Watch Series 3 models from $199 shipped. You’ll find various sport bands, Nike straps and more on sale here with discounts by as much as $80 off the regular going rate. This is also a match of our previous mention. Apple Watch Series 3 delivers a waterproof design making it perfect for various activities. You’ll also be able to track your fitness, receive iPhone notifications, and leverage Siri control. Check out the entire sale to see all of the styles that are currently discounted.

Each of today’s featured Apple Watch deals come with a sport band, put your savings to work and grab a leather strap to complement any wardrobe. This third-party option comes in a variety of styles for $13. Check out our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for even more options.

Apple Watch Series 3 features: