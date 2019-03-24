DEWALT’s combination jump starter & air compressor has USB ports, now $122 (Reg. $155)

Amazon offers the DEWALT 1400A 120PSI Digital Air Compressor with USB for $122 shipped. Also at Home Depot. That’s down from the usual $150+ price tag and the lowest we’ve tracked in months at Amazon. Everyone should have this type of product in their car. With jump starting capabilities at up to 1400A and a built-in air compressor, it’s a must-have for travel. There’s also integrated 3.1A USB ports, so you can charge up your device if needed. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
DEWALT 1400A Jump Starter and Compressor features:
This 1400 Peak Amp rechargeable jump starter is perfect for many large V8 engines. It delivers 700 instant amps of jump-starting power. It includes a patented alternator check function. The reverse polarity alarm to alert you if the clamps are hooked up incorrectly. An included 120-psi digital air compressor has an auto-stop functionality. This jump features a Sure Fit nozzle for accuracy. An LCD screen provides real-time information. Operate in dark environments with the LED area lights. If you need portable power for your cell phone, tablet or other small electronic device, this jump starter has two 3.1 Amp USB outlets provided.v