DEWALT’s combination jump starter & air compressor has USB ports, now $122 (Reg. $155)

Amazon offers the DEWALT 1400A 120PSI Digital Air Compressor with USB for $122 shipped. Also at Home Depot. That’s down from the usual $150+ price tag and the lowest we’ve tracked in months at Amazon. Everyone should have this type of product in their car. With jump starting capabilities at up to 1400A and a built-in air compressor, it’s a must-have for travel. There’s also integrated 3.1A USB ports, so you can charge up your device if needed. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

DEWALT 1400A Jump Starter and Compressor features: