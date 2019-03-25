Be ready for spring & summer projects w/ this multi-tool combo kit for $179 ($260 value)

Home Depot is offering the Milwaukee M12 FUEL 12V Li-Ion HACKZALL Reciprocating Saw Kit with M12 Multi-Tool for $179 shipped. Separately, you’d pay $179 for the HACKZALL alone and another $79 for the Multi-Tool. For those who have spring or summer projects to complete, this is a great kit. The HACKZALL will cut through just about anything you throw at it. The multi-tool is perfect for smaller projects, finishing jobs, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.
Don’t forget Milwaukee’s 10-Piece General Purpose Hackzall Blade Set (49-22-0220) for $20 at Amazon. It’ll give you the blade you need for any project.
Milwaukee M12 FUEL HACKZALL Kit features:
The Milwaukee M12 FUEL HACKZALL Reciprocating Saw Kit (2520-20) delivers impressive run time, fast cutting and extensive tool life. A compact, 1-handed design provides superior control and the ability to make cuts in tight spaces, with lightweight construction that is optimal for overhead cutting applications. The POWERSTATE Brushless Motor offers constant power output, yet runs cool with no wearable components. REDLINK PLUS Intelligence ensures optimized performance and protects your investment from overload, overheating and over-discharge, while the M12 REDLITHIUM XC4.0 battery pack offers exceptional work per charge and work over the life of the pack for reliable, long-term performance. Includes A Free M12 Oscillating Multi-Tool (2426-20)