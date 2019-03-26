Amazon’s Gold Box is loaded w/ Mac + PC gaming accessories: D-Link, Logitech, Razer, much more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 40% off PC Gaming Laptops, Desktops, Components, and Accessories. The deals start at just $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members; otherwise you’ll need a $25 order total for no-cost delivery. There is a lot to work through here, but one standout for us is the D-Link 802.11ac MU-MIMO Wireless Router for $69.99, which is down from the usual $90 price tag. This model supports 802.11ac and dual-band connectivity. Smartbeam technology tracks your devices and automatically sends stronger signals for higher quality connections. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Other notable deals include:

D-Link 802.11ac Wireless Router features:

The AC1750 MU-MIMO Wi-Fi Router is powered by dual-core 880MHz CPU to deliver optimal performance for today’s most demanding tasks: HD streaming, gaming, and multiple device usage. It comes packed with speeds of up to 1,750 Mbps (450 Mbps in 2.4GHz + 1,300 Mbps in 5GHz ), AC SmartBeam Technology, Intelligent Quality of Service (QoS) with traffic prioritization, four high-performance external antennas for maximum range, parental control, SmartConnect and intuitive interface with an easy setup. The DIR-867 is the perfect combination of performance and ease of use.

