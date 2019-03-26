Score rare savings on Apple’s official Smart Folio for 12.9-inch iPad Pro, now $78 (Reg. $99)

Amazon offers Apple’s official Smart Folio for the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro in Pink Sand for $78 shipped. That’s down from the regular $99 price at most retailers like Best Buy and the lowest offer we’ve tracked at Amazon. It’s rare for us to see discounts on Apple’s official accessories, so be sure to jump on this one if you’re looking for a new smart cover. Notable features include open-to-wake and close-to-sleep functionality along with protection for both sides of your 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Looking for a lower-cost alternative? This third-party option delivers much of the same functionality with an additional spot to hold your Apple Pencil. It’s also available in three colors if today’s featured deal doesn’t suit your fancy.

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro Smart Folio features: