Your choice of four colors highlight this leather Apple Watch band deal at $7

- Mar. 26th 2019 2:31 pm ET

Top4Cus (99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its 42/44mm Leather Apple Watch Band in Navy, Black, Brown & Gray for $7.20 Prime shipped when promo code GSQ4CTI4 is applied during checkout. That’s good for over 50% off the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. Forget about Apple’s high prices for its leather Apple Watch bands, save some cash and enjoy a new look for $7 today. This band is available in four colors and works with both 42 and 44mm Apple Watches. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If today’s featured deal doesn’t scratch your itch, jump over to our roundup of the best third-party Apple Watch bands for more. You’ll find a number of styles on sale for casual, sport or formal looks from $5.

Top4Cus Leather Apple Watch Bands feature:

Delicate leather band without straight thread design, special craftwork makes the surface a suede feel, luxury and unique, securely hold up your watch. Style like this only offered in top4cus. Classic, comfortable, skin-friendly and good-quality. But please be aware that it’s not water-proof, do not get it wet.

