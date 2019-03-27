You might as well give this Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker a shot at just $10 (Reg. up to $20)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker for $9.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35 and be sure to opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees. This model goes for up to $20 at Best Buy and currently sells for over $15 at Amazon. Today’s deal is the best price we can find. Features here include a blown borosilicate glass carafe, permanent filter and a 34-ounce capacity. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

At this price you’ll be hard pressed to find any pour coffee maker for less. Outside of this $10.50 Melitta maker, most of the best options out there start at $20 or so. And head over to our Home Goods Guide for deep deals on kitchenware and much more.

Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker: