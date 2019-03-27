Save up to 34% on LEGO-themed storage containers from $16.50 Prime shipped

Amazon offers the LEGO Large Storage Head for $16.59 Prime shipped. Both the boy and girl versions are available at this price. That’s good for a 34% discount from the going rate and is a new all-time low. Whether you’re looking for a place to store extra bricks, or just want to show off your love of LEGO, this storage head is a functional and creative option. It measures ten-inches by nine-inches and has plenty of storage room. Head below for more.
We also spotted the LEGO Storage Brick 8 for $23.99 Prime shipped. There are a variety of different colors on sale, including green, red and more. That’s 20% off the going rate and matches the Amazon all-time low. If having a head-shaped storage container isn’t for you, then this brick-shaped one is the perfect way to keep those loose pieces in order.
LEGO Large Storage Head features:
- Dimensions: ø 9.4 x 10.6 in
- Plastic polypropylene, pvc free
- Gather all your regular lego bricks in this large size iconic storage bin and make it a more playful way of tidying up
- Lift off top to reveal storage space
- The head box is a designer piece, that brings the focus on trends into the households.
- Iconic Large LEGO Head
- Can be Used as a Storage Bin
More LEGO at 9to5toys:
- March’s best LEGO Ideas creations include Grand Central Terminal and more
- Hands-on: LEGO’s San Francisco Skyline Architecture set is filled with masterful parts usage
- LEGO unveils new 330-piece Darth Vader Bust ahead of Star Wars Celebration
- Three LEGO Spider-Man: Far From Home sets arrive later this year with new minifigs and more
- LEGO unveils latest Collectible Minifigure Series with 18 new fan-favorite Disney characters
- LEGO recreates a classic Disney short with its new 750-piece Steamboat Willie Ideas kit
Hands-on: LEGO's San Francisco Skyline Architecture set is filled with masterful parts usage https://t.co/OrzW5UeIJb by @blairaltland pic.twitter.com/Nd892II5jy
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) March 22, 2019