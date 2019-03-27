Save up to 34% on LEGO-themed storage containers from $16.50 Prime shipped

Amazon offers the LEGO Large Storage Head for $16.59 Prime shipped. Both the boy and girl versions are available at this price. That’s good for a 34% discount from the going rate and is a new all-time low. Whether you’re looking for a place to store extra bricks, or just want to show off your love of LEGO, this storage head is a functional and creative option. It measures ten-inches by nine-inches and has plenty of storage room. Head below for more.

We also spotted the LEGO Storage Brick 8 for $23.99 Prime shipped. There are a variety of different colors on sale, including green, red and more. That’s 20% off the going rate and matches the Amazon all-time low. If having a head-shaped storage container isn’t for you, then this brick-shaped one is the perfect way to keep those loose pieces in order.

LEGO Large Storage Head features:

Dimensions: ø 9.4 x 10.6 in

Plastic polypropylene, pvc free

Gather all your regular lego bricks in this large size iconic storage bin and make it a more playful way of tidying up

Lift off top to reveal storage space

The head box is a designer piece, that brings the focus on trends into the households.

Iconic Large LEGO Head

Can be Used as a Storage Bin

