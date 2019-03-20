Following Monday’s unveiling of the new Steamboat Willie LEGO kit, we’re now getting a look at the next line of Collectible Minifigures. The latest in LEGO’s line of figures covers a wide range of fan-favorite characters from the Disney universe. You’ll find everyone from Elsa and Anna from Frozen to Frozone, Hercules and more. Head below for a look at all 18 of the new LEGO Collectible Disney Minifigures.

The year began with a batch of new figures inspired by The LEGO Movie 2. Not even two months later, LEGO is wasting no time to reveal its latest in the ever-expanding series of blind bag collectibles. This time, the company will be partnering with Disney to grow its collection of brick-built characters.

Today’s unveiling brings 18 different iconic characters from the Disney universe into LEGO form for the first time. The new lineup includes figures from a wide range of properties including The Incredibles, Duck Tales, Chip and Dale, Frozen and so much more.

Each of the new fan-favorites includes a notable item that represents the Disney character. Some of them like Hercules’ shield and Edna Modes’ briefcase look to be all new elements, which is a nice inclusion.

LEGO Collectible Disney Minifigures pricing and availability:

Compared to past releases in LEGO’s various Collectible Minifigure series, the new Disney-centric ones will sell for $3.99 each. That’s $1 more than The LEGO Movie 2 figs, though considering the properties that the lineup is representing, the increased cost makes sense. All 18 of the figures will be available starting on May 1st and will come in blind bags, per usual. At launch it looks like the Collectible Disney Minifigures will be LEGO Shop exclusives.

9to5Toys’ Take:

The LEGO Collectible Minifigure Series is always extremely popular, and I’m sure the same will hold true for the new Disney-focused release. With an extremely strong cast of included characters, this series caters to a pretty broad range of Disney fans.

My personal favorites from the batch are Hercules and Frozone, as the two figures do an exceptional job at capturing their likeness. Aside from the trio of Huey, Dewey and Louie, this new series of characters looks to be pretty easy to pick out in their blind bags. Just about all of the figures have unique designs, or at least noticeably different accessories like with Mickey and Minnie.

