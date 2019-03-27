Microsoft’s 1TB Xbox One X Fallout 76 bundle w/ Titanfall 2 for $339 shipped ($510 value), more

Altatac via Rakuten is offering the 1TB Microsoft Xbox One X Fallout 76 Console Bundle and Titanfall 2 with the Nitro Scorch Pack for $339 shipped. Login to your free Rakuten account and apply code ALT60 at checkout. Regularly up to $500 without the Titanfall goodies, this is one of the best prices we have tracked on this bundle. The game carries a value of around $10 or so, saving you as much as $170 today. However, Microsoft does have this bundle on sale for $400 right now. Once again, we are seeing a huge discount on Xbox One X alongside a couple other bundles that are still on sale over at eBay. You can head over to this morning’s roundup for all of today’s best game deals and down below for more Xbox One X deals.
If you’re looking for an Xbox One X with an extra controller attached, the 1TB NBA 2K19 Bundle with an extra Xbox Wireless Controller is down at $366.99 shipped using code PERFECT3 right now. However, getting back to the $340 range, we also have the the Xbox One X 1TB PUBG Console Bundle for $329.99 shipped. Be sure to use code the above code on this one to knock the price down to $326.99. All things considered, today’s bundle deals are all around the same value in terms of savings, so opt for the one that carries the game and extras you’re interested in most.
Oh and, make sure you go grab another year of Xbox Live Gold while it’s under $40 with free digital delivery (Reg. $60).
Xbox One X Fallout 76 Console Bundle:
- Bundle includes: Xbox One X console, wireless controller, full-game download of Fallout 76, 1-month Xbox Game Pass trial, and 1-month Xbox Live Gold. Xbox Live Gold required to play game (sold separately, 1 month included).
- Multiplayer comes to the epic, open-world Fallout RPG series from Bethesda game Studios
- Use the construction and assembly mobile platform (C.A.M.P.) to build and craft anywhere in the world
- Experience the largest, most dynamic world ever created in the legendary Fallout universe. All-new graphics, lighting and landscape technology brings to life six distinct West Virginia regions. From the forests of Appalachia to the noxious crimson expanses of the Cranberry Bog, each region offers its own risks and rewards.