If you’re anything like me, when hearing about a Yale product announcement, your mind probably jumps straight to its robust smart door lock line-up. Well it just so happens that the company’s latest product is not a door lock at all. It’s actually a feature-packed security camera.

The new Yale security camera is being touted as an all-in-one device as it features light, sound, and well, a camera. Yale appears to be taking a page from Apple’s book by simply calling it the new all-in-one camera. It’s made to work both indoors and out, making it a well-rounded option that will suit many consumer’s needs.

A security camera meant to scare burglars away

Many outdoor security cameras may have a small light that comes on to notify folks that the unit is recording, but they are often easy to miss. The new Yale security camera has taken a different approach and sports a built-in spotlight that’s meant to catch burglar’s attention and motivate them to reconsider.

Additionally, it also has a built-in speaker that emits an alarm to notify you, neighbors, or passers-by of a disturbance in the area. Much like a Ring Doorbell, it can notify you that someone is nearby and let you to communicate with them, which is a handy feature for when you’re not at home but a courier is making a delivery. The Yale View Alexa skill enables users to quickly pull up footage and more on compatible devices.

“The front door is the most common way for burglars to break into a home, so it’s really important to make sure it’s as secure as possible,” said Stephen Roberts, Marketing Manager for Yale. “You can now know exactly what’s happening at home when you’re away, with instant app alerts allowing you to keep track of parcel deliveries, friends coming to stay or even the dog walker popping in.”

Pricing and availability

Yale has shied away from any specifics regarding pricing or a ship date. In fact, its press release was published on the company’s UK site, hinting that it may launch there first. Assuming it does eventually make it to the US, our best guess is that it would be priced somewhere between $100-$200. More than likely it would be closer to the $200 price point as it packs a few more features than the average security camera.

9to5Toys’ Take

Considering that Yale has several products that all contribute to home security, the new all-in-one camera seems to be an obvious product worth adding to its line-up. By combining light, sound, and a camera into one unit, Yale has created a compelling product for many consumers, especially those already in its ecosystem.

Having shelled out quite a bit trying different security cameras over the last couple years, I’ve found the Amazon-acquired Blink XT system to be the best fit for my home and business. Recordings upload and download extremely fast and the amount of free cloud storage can be expanded by purchasing additional Sync Modules. If Yale ends up adopting a similar cloud storage system for its new all-in-one camera, I’d certainly consider it to be a worthy contender.