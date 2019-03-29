The popular Philips Norelco OneBlade Face + Body Shaver Kit is $42.50 shipped (15% off)

Amazon is offering the Philips Norelco OneBlade Face + Body Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver (QP2630/70) for $42.49 shipped. Be sure to clip the $7.46 on-page coupon. That’s 15% off the regular $50 price tag and the best price we can find. This model/package includes a blade for your face and one for your body as well as a click-on skin guard, 4 stubble combs and 60 minutes of cordless operation. Rated 4+ stars from over 450 Amazon customers. More details below.

While this model goes for a bit more than the currently $29.75 previous generation model (clip the on-page coupon), it also has a more powerful rechargeable Li-lon battery and an extra 15 minutes of run time. We also happen to be seeing a $5 off on-page coupon for replacement blades right now.

Philips Norelco OneBlade Face + Body Shaver: