The popular Philips Norelco OneBlade Face + Body Shaver Kit is $42.50 shipped (15% off)

Amazon is offering the Philips Norelco OneBlade Face + Body Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver (QP2630/70) for $42.49 shipped. Be sure to clip the $7.46 on-page coupon. That’s 15% off the regular $50 price tag and the best price we can find. This model/package includes a blade for your face and one for your body as well as a click-on skin guard, 4 stubble combs and 60 minutes of cordless operation. Rated 4+ stars from over 450 Amazon customers. More details below.
While this model goes for a bit more than the currently $29.75 previous generation model (clip the on-page coupon), it also has a more powerful rechargeable Li-lon battery and an extra 15 minutes of run time. We also happen to be seeing a $5 off on-page coupon for replacement blades right now.
Philips Norelco OneBlade Face + Body Shaver:
- Rechargeable OneBlade Face + Body can trim, edge, and shave any length of hair. Shave is not too close so your skin stays comfortable
- Includes 2 blades, 1 for your face and 1 for your body. Use wet or dry
- Click-on skin guard for extra protection on sensitive areas
- Includes 4 stubble combs + 1 body comb for an even trim on face or body. Automatic voltage – 100-240 Volt. Max power consumption – 2 Watt